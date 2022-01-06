Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.65.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

WAL opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 616,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

