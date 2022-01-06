McEwen Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,264 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,233% compared to the typical volume of 1,220 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $424.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

