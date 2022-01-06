Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stellantis Call Options (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,629 call options.

Stellantis stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

