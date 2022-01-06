First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62. 29,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 30,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62.

