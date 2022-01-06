Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 789,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.