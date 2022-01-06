Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 233.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of SOR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.