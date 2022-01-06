SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 268,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,810,992. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

