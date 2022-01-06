Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 123.6%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the November 30th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

ADTX stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

