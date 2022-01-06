FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

