Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.