CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.