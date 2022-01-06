Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.65.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.