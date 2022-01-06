Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.65.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
