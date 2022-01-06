Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group's analyst commented.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

