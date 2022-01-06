Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.