Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.63. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,243. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.