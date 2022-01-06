Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.49. 288,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

