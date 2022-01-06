NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,459. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

