Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 50,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,201. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

