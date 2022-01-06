NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,894 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

