Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading Up 0.3%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 15,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.