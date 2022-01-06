Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading Up 0.3%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 15,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PV)
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
