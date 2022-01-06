Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$378.34 million and a P/E ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Photon Control (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

