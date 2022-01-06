None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Trading Down 0%

None (NYSEARCA:VUSB)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $49.94. 1,752,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 806,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of None during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of None during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of None during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of None during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of None during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

