NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,285,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,766. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

