Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. 5,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.