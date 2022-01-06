Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

