Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. 53,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

