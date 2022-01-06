Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Cut by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.60.

