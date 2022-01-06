$178.79 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post $178.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

AKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

