Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,453. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

