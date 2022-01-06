Fairfield Bush & CO. Invests $813,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,806. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

