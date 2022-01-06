Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 94,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

