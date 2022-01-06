Fairfield Bush & CO. Invests $1.19 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

