VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Down 1.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV)’s share price were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 20,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 8,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.