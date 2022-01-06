Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $327.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.44 million to $431.19 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $686.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $802.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

