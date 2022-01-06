Wedbush Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

