TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 93,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 54,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

About TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

