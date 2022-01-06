Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

