Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

