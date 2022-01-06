Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.