Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $919.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.64.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

