Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $919.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ROLL opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.64.
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
