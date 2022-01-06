State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,541 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $210,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

MCD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day moving average of $245.25. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

