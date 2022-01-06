Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NBIO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Nascent Biotech
