Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBIO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

