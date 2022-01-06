Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 2,533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 8,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

