Provident Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,607. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

