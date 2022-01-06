Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.