Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 605,606 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.