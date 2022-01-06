Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,459. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

