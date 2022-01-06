Summit Global Investments Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,838. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

