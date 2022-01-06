Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 120.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 161,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

