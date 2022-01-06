Barclays Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $99.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

